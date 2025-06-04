Man Bludgeoned Pregnant GF Until Baby Died In Horrific 2-Day Assault In NY, DA Says

Tylique Young, 18, of Albany, was arraigned on kidnapping, assault, and robbery charges in Albany County Court on Wednesday, June 4, after allegedly beating the victim with a hammer inside his Orange Street apartment in Albany, according to the DA’s office.

Young is accused of holding his 19-year-old girlfriend—who was 27 weeks pregnant—hostage over the course of several hours on the night of Thursday, May 15, into the early morning of Friday, May 16.

After stealing the victim’s phone and car keys, the teen repeatedly struck her with a hammer, including multiple blows to her stomach, prosecutors said.

The woman underwent emergency treatment at Albany Medical Center, where doctors determined she had suffered a ruptured placenta, killing the baby.

“The allegations are horrific, and I applaud this young woman… for coming forward and having the strength to report what happened, and we’ll do everything in the world we can to support victims,” Albany County DA Lee Kindlon told reporters Wednesday.

Young pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Albany County jail. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

