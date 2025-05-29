Man Attacks Jewish Barber With Scissors, Yells Slurs In HV: Here's His Fate

Ahmed Al Jabali, of Yonkers, was sentenced on Thursday, May 29, to six years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision for the August 2024 assault on Slava Shushakov, a Jewish barber, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced.

The sentence was handed down following Al Jabali’s April guilty plea to second-degree assault as a hate crime, a violent felony, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The attack occurred on August 29, 2024, when Al Jabali entered Shushakov’s Yonkers barbershop and asked for a shave, prosecutors said. Moments later, he grabbed a pair of barber’s shears, called the victim an antisemitic slur, and repeatedly tried to stab him, slashing him in the arm and hand.

During the assault, Al Jabali continued to shout antisemitic slurs, authorities said. Shushakov survived the attack but was left with physical and emotional wounds from the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, Cacace called the incident "despicable behavior."

