Man Admits To 'Anal Sexual Contact' With Child Younger Than 11 In Hudson Valley

Newburgh resident Kelvin Dubon-Rivas pleaded guilty to first-degree rape on Friday, Jan. 31 in Orange County Court, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

According to Hoovler, Dubon-Rivas admitted that in September 2024, he engaged in "anal sexual contact" with the child.

When he is sentenced on Tuesday, May 20, he faces 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He will also be registered as a sex offender.

In a statement, Hoovler called Dubon-Rivas' acts "repulsive."

"The significant sentence this defendant faces is the only way to ensure that he is unable to harm others. My Office, together with our law enforcement partners, will never stop seeking to hold sexual predators accountable for their conduct," Hoovler said.

