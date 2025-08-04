Man Admits Stabbing 68-Year-Old Grandmother 17 Times In Her NY Apartment

Deshawn Nunez, 24, pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 31, to second-degree murder in the 2022 stabbing death of 68-year-old Renee Spencer, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced.

Spencer was found dead on August 11, 2022, after building management requested a welfare check on behalf of her family. Officers with the Yonkers Police Department discovered Spencer lying on the floor of her Nepperhan Avenue apartment with multiple stab wounds and blood splatter throughout the scene.

Investigators later determined that Nunez and Spencer had entered the building together late on August 9, but only Nunez was seen leaving about 90 minutes later. Spencer had been stabbed 17 times.

Nunez was taken into custody on August 10—before Spencer’s body had even been found—when Yonkers officers spotted him in the area of Riverdale Avenue. He was known to police and was wanted on multiple warrants, including for violating a stay-away order of protection.

Authorities said at the time that Nunez made spontaneous statements implicating himself in the killing. A kitchen knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered at the scene.

Police initially believed the motive may have involved personal grievances related to the victim’s family.

"Our hearts break for the family of Renee Spencer, who was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother," DA Cacace said, adding, "The defendant has permanently robbed this grieving family of her warmth and companionship."

Nunez is expected to be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, the maximum allowed under the law, on Thursday, September 25.

