Man Admits Pistol-Whipping Burger King Employee In Violent NY Robbery: DA

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, 50-year-old Joseph Rico of Poughkeepsie pled guilty in Orange County Court to first-degree robbery, District Attorney David Hoovler said on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The robbery happened in New Windsor on Thursday, March 27, at the Burger King on Windsor Highway, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Prosecutors said Rico entered the restaurant before it opened by following employees inside. Once in the building, Rico displayed what appeared to be a pistol and ordered employees to the ground.

He then forced one worker into the office, threatened her with what looked like a pistol, and demanded she open the safe. When the employee refused and tried to call 911, Rico pistol-whipped her, stole her phone, and fled the scene, according to prosecutors.

Police later identified Rico as the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday, April 1. At his plea hearing, Rico admitted to forcibly stealing property and using or threatening the use of a dangerous instrument.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend he serve 15 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

