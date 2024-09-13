Man Accused Of Raping Child While Working As Painter In Hudson Valley

Peekskill resident Anselmo Yambay Pena was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in connection with his alleged rape of a child younger than 13 years old earlier in the year, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said on Friday, Sept. 13.

According to the DA's Office, between Thursday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, March 31, Yambay Pena allegedly raped the child while working as a painter at a residential building in Peekskill.

After learning of the incident, the child's parent reported it to Peekskill Police, who investigated it and arrested Yambay Pena on Tuesday.

Following his arrest, Yambay Pena was arraigned in Peekskill City Court on a felony charge of first-degree rape. His bail was set at $50,000 cash, $200,000 bond, and $350,000 partially-secured bond at 10 percent.

He will next appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

"We know how difficult it is for young victims to come forward," said Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, who also added, "The DA’s Office is ready to support victims and their families in every way possible and thank the Peekskill police for their assistance.”

Anyone else who may have been victimized by Yambay Pena or may have information about other possible victims can contact Peekskill Police at 914-737-8000 or the DA's Office Special Prosecutions Division at 914-995-3000.

