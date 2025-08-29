Man, 75, Exposed Himself To Girls At Park In NY: Sheriff

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Monday, Aug. 25, when the Village of Pawling Mayor’s Office reported concerns about a man possibly exposing himself to women and young girls in public areas of the village, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Aug. 29.

Detectives and patrol units launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of 75-year-old Daniel J. Dorn on Thursday, Aug. 28, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities allege that Dorn intentionally exposed his private parts in a public space. He has been charged with public lewdness, a misdemeanor. After being processed, he was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to the Village of Pawling Court on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information or who may have experienced similar incidents involving Dorn to come forward. Detective Flanagan can be reached at 845-486-3864 or jflanagan@dutchessny.gov. Tips can also be submitted to the Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

