Man, 27, Caught With Child Sexual Abuse Material In NY After Cybertip: Nysp

An Orange County man has been arrested after a year-long investigation into child sexual abuse material, police announced. 

New York State Police

Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
On Wednesday, Sept. 17, troopers arrested 27-year-old Rodolfo Iglesias of Newburgh following a probe launched in August 2024, when authorities received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to New York State Police.

Investigators said a search warrant was executed at Iglesias’ Newburgh residence on Wednesday, leading to his arrest. He is charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old, a felony.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police Troop F Computer Crimes Unit, the Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Montgomery, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Iglesias was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Newburgh City Court on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m.

