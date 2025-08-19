Man, 22, Drowns In NY State Park: Family Seeks Help Sending Him Back To Home Country

The incident happened in Orange County on Saturday, Aug. 16, when Darwin J. Chuiza-Tagua went hiking with a friend in the Turkey Hill area within Harriman State Park, located in the town of Highlands.

Around 11:35 a.m., he entered the water to cool off, quickly submerged, and did not resurface. Emergency crews recovered him about 20 feet from shore in 10 feet of water, authorities said. Police noted the drowning appears accidental, with no signs of foul play, as Daily Voice previously reported.

According to a GoFundMe started by his loved ones, Chuiza-Tagua was a "son, father, and friend full of life, with dreams and goals to fulfill."

"We will always remember his smile, his kind heart, and the joy he brought to those around him," the fundraiser's organizer, Sheyla Méndez, wrote.

The page said his family now faces not only the pain of his sudden loss, but also funeral expenses, repatriation to his native Ecuador, and other costs.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 19, the fundraiser had raised $1,150 toward its $20,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.