Man, 19, Killed In 3-Car Crash In NY

Officers and first responders were dispatched just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, to Route 1 at the intersection of Missionland Road in Warwick for reports of a serious collision, the Town of Warwick Police Department said on Friday night, Oct. 3.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found the driver of a 2012 Suzuki sedan trapped in the wreckage with severe injuries. Firefighters with the Pine Island Fire Department worked to extricate the victim, who was then treated at the scene by Pine Island EMS before being flown by medevac to Westchester Medical Center.

The driver, identified as Zachary Matthews, 19, of Sussex, New Jersey, succumbed to his injuries the following day on Friday, police said.

Two other vehicles — a 2020 Ford Explorer and a 2017 Chevrolet Express — were involved in the crash. The driver of the Explorer, a 39-year-old woman from Pine Island, and her 22-year-old passenger were taken to Garnet Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 32-year-old man from Pine Bush, was transported to St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Town of Warwick Police Department and the New York State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.