'Making Waves': Great Wolf Lodge Sets Opening Date For $300M Resort Near CT Casino

Great Wolf Lodge Mashantucket, a 92,000-square-foot park on 13 acres next to Foxwoods, will open on Friday, May 23, Great Wolf Resorts said. The $300 million resort is part of a partnership with the Pequot tribe, promising year-round indoor water fun and family-friendly attractions.

Foxwoods posted an Instagram video, giving a sneak peek of the park's progress on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

"🌊🐺 Making waves with our newest addition!" said Foxwoods. "We're thrilled to give you a first look at the incredible [Great Wolf Lodge] bringing endless fun to Foxwoods!"

The Ledyard resort will be Great Wolf Lodge’s 23rd location in North America and its third in the Northeast. There are also parks in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and Scotrun, Pennsylvania.

The Mashantucket park's centerpiece will be the Otter Cave Waterworks. The multi-level, interactive structure features four twisting body slides, spray jets, and the signature 1,000-gallon tipping bucket.

Families can also enjoy attractions new to the Ledyard location, including Pequot Plunge, an exhilarating raft slide named by the Mashantucket tribe. This adventure propels riders through tornado-like spins, a 360-degree loop, and a giant bowl before free-falling into the splash zone.

Other highlights include Rapid Racer, a competitive tube slide with water coaster elements; Slap Tail Pond, a wave pool with three-foot swells; and Crooked Creek, a relaxing lazy river winding through the park. Younger guests can enjoy Otter Springs, a play area designed for toddlers and small children.

Beyond the waterpark, the resort offers a beach-entry outdoor pool, a nearby hot tub, and luxurious cabanas. Some dry fun is also available with miniature golf, a high-ropes course, ziplining, and bowling among many other activities for kids and families.

The 549-room resort represents a $300 million investment by Blackstone and Centerbridge Partners, creating more than 500 local jobs. The lodge is also Connecticut's largest private construction project, according to resort officials.

Guests staying overnight can enjoy two full days of water park access. Standard room rates start at $199.99 per night.

Great Wolf Lodge is offering 30-percent discounts for online bookings made by Sunday, Jan. 19.

