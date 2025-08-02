Making Waves Against Cancer: Hundreds Swim To Raise Nearly $1M At Glen Cove Event

This milestone event raised a staggering $950,000, pushing the event’s lifetime total past $15 million for cancer research and care. It’s not just a number — that money directly supports life-saving work at hospitals and research centers across the region, including Memorial Sloan Kettering, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and Northwell Health, among others.

Every stroke swam on Saturday had meaning. From seasoned athletes to first-timers, swimmers united around a shared purpose: to support those fighting cancer and honor the ones they’ve lost.

One of the day’s most inspiring swimmers was 16-year-old Nevzat Arda Agir, fresh off completing the grueling 28.5-mile 20 Bridges Swim around Manhattan just one week earlier — making him one of the youngest ever to do it. He swam Saturday’s 2-mile course in Glen Cove to honor his grandfather, a cancer survivor, saying he was proud to dedicate his swim to the cause.

The Glen Cove swim is part of Swim Across America’s broader effort — one of 26 swims nationwide working to fund breakthrough cancer research. New York metro-area events, like this one and those in Westchester and Fairfield County, Connecticut, have helped raise nearly half of the organization’s total $100 million since 1987.

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, visit swimacrossamerica.org.

