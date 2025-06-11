Major Supermarket Chain Slashing Prices On 400+ Items Despite Trump Tariffs: Here's Why

Aldi will cut prices on more than 400 items across all its stores, the company announced. The move comes as President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs have increased the costs of many staples and shaken consumer confidence.

The supermarket chain said it's reducing prices for many items like fresh meat, organic produce, pantry goods, and picnic snacks.

"While customers may see higher prices at other retailers, we're working hard to unlock even more value for our shoppers, just in time for summer's lineup of holidays and gatherings where food takes center stage," said CEO Jason Hart. "It's another way we're doubling down on our commitment to help shoppers fill their carts with great products for less."

Aldi says the cuts apply to nearly 25% of its inventory and could save shoppers a total of $100 million over the summer. That's on top of the $8.3 billion in annual savings the company estimates its customers already get through its low-cost business model.

The move comes as more major retailers like Walmart have warned that prices on many goods will increase due to Trump's tariffs. Producers have said aluminum and steel duties could cause prices of canned goods to rise up to 15%, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The US Department of Agriculture estimates grocery prices are expected to go up by at least 3.3% in 2025.

"Value isn't a trend at Aldi," said chief commercial officer Scott Patton. "It's been in our DNA since we opened our first store nearly 50 years ago. This summer, we're going further to deliver more of what sets us apart, great products at the lowest possible prices."

Aldi also said it plans to add more than 225 new stores in 2025.

