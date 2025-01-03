Major Storm Update: These Areas Set To See Heaviest Snowfall, Wintry Mix

The system will move through the Midwest over the weekend before arriving in much of the Northeast on Monday, Jan. 6, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas in the lightest shades of blue in the first image above should see between 1 to 6 inches of snowfall, while regions in the darkest blue shade may receive half a foot to a foot of snow.

“Over a dozen states are forecast to be impacted by one or more aspects of this storm,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Major hubs in the storm’s path for potential snow and ice include New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore. (Click on the second image above.)

But there's still uncertainty surrounding the ultimate track of the storm.

Cold air that arrived on Thursday, Jan. 2, will linger into next week.

Most of the Northeast will see a mix of clouds and sun on Friday, Jan. 3, but a quick-moving system will bring rain showers or snow squalls to parts of Washington, D.C., as well as Virginia and Maryland in the afternoon into the night, potentially impacting the evening commute.

