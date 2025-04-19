Major NY Battle Commemorated In New Revolutionary War Stamp Series

The U.S. Postal Service has released its "Battlefields of the American Revolution" stamp collection. The series of 15 Forever stamps was unveiled at a dedication ceremony at Minute Man National Historical Park in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 16.

The park, about 20 miles west of Boston, marks the site of the Revolution's opening battle.

"These stamps celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation and pay tribute to the heroes who fought and sacrificed for American independence," said Judy de Torok, USPS corporate affairs vice president. "We are proud to partner with the National Park Service to commemorate and honor the enduring legacy of these historic battlefields."

The stamp pane features dramatic illustrations that span two stamps each, along with modern photographs representing five key Revolutionary battles. Each row includes a scene from the battlefield paired with a present-day image of the historic site.

Two stamps for the Battle of Lexington and Concord showcase a photo of Old North Bridge in Concord. The other is an illustration of American militia soldiers retaking the bridge from British troops in April 1775.

Closer to Boston, the Battle of Bunker Hill is represented through a depiction of the Americans fighting off the second British assault on Breed's Hill in June 1775. Another stamp shows the modern-day view of the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown.

In New Jersey, the Battle of Trenton is shown through a watercolor painting of George Washington and his officers crossing the Delaware River on Christmas night in 1776. The other stamp is a photo of the Old Barracks Museum, which housed British troops and Hessians, who were German soldiers hired by Great Britain.

In New York, the Battle of Saratoga is depicted in an illustration of a British lieutenant general giving his sword to American military leaders as a sign of surrender in October 1777. Another stamp shows a replica of a British howitzer at Saratoga National Historical Park in the town of Stillwater.

In Virginia, the Battle of Yorktown – the war's final conflict – is shown in an illustration of the British Army's formal surrender on Oct. 19, 1781. The other stamp includes a photo of two British fort systems reconstructed by the National Park Service within Colonial National Historical Park.

The stamp book also includes the opening words of author Thomas Paine's pamphlet series "The American Crisis," first read to troops before the Battle of Trenton.

"These are the times that try men's souls," Paine wrote. "The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman."

Paine most famously wrote "Common Sense." The historic pamphlet called for independence from Britain and rejected the monarchy.

A book of 15 stamps can be purchased on the USPS website for $10.95.

