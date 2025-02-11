Major Grocers Putting Limits On Egg Carton Purchases

Major chains, including Trader Joe’s, Costco, and Whole Foods, have restricted egg purchases as supply chain disruptions and an ongoing avian flu outbreak send prices soaring.

Some locations are limiting customers to one or two dozen eggs per visit in an effort to prevent stockpiling and ensure availability for more shoppers.

What’s Behind Egg Shortages?

The latest bird flu outbreak has severely impacted egg production, with millions of chickens culled to prevent further spread. As a result, egg supplies have tightened, causing wholesale prices to surge.

Demand has also increased as consumers scramble to stock up, exacerbating shortages in certain regions. Retailers are responding with purchasing limits to stabilize supply and discourage panic buying.

Where Are Limits In Place?

Egg purchase limits vary by store and location. Some of the retailers implementing restrictions include:

Trader Joe’s – Nationwide purchase limits reported.

Costco – Select locations restricting bulk egg purchases.

Whole Foods – Store-by-store limits depending on supply availability.

Additional regional grocers have also introduced temporary limits as they grapple with supply shortages.

What Shoppers Should Expect

Grocery store officials say they are monitoring the situation closely and adjusting policies as needed. Industry experts expect shortages to persist in the short term, with prices fluctuating based on supply conditions.

For now, shoppers should be prepared for higher prices, fluctuating stock levels, and possible purchase limits as stores work to manage demand.

