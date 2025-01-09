Macy’s Closing 66 Stores Including 9 Locations In NY

The closures are among 66 Macy’s locations set to shutter nationwide, a move designed to return the company to "sustainable, profitable sales growth."

The stores closing in these states include:

Virginia

Southpark Mall

Pennsylvania

Logan Valley Mall

Exton Square Mall

Wyoming Valley Mall

Philadelphia Center City Store in the Wanamaker Building

New Jersey

Essex Green Shopping Center

New York

Lake Success

Melville Mall

Queens Place

Sheepshead Bay

Mall at Greece Ridge

Sunrise Mall

Brooklyn

Staten Island Furniture

Fordham Place

Massachusetts

Independence Mall

Maryland

Security Square

Harford Mall

The company first announced the Bold New Chapter strategy in February 2024, outlining plans to close approximately 150 "underproductive" stores over three years while investing in its 350 "go-forward" locations. Macy’s expects the closures to be completed during the first quarter of 2025.

“Closing any store is never easy,” said Macy’s Chairman and CEO Tony Spring. “But as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are focusing our resources and prioritizing investments in go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.”

The retailer has reported success with pilot investments in its strongest stores, achieving three consecutive quarters of increased sales and record customer satisfaction scores.

As Macy’s continues to adapt to modern shopping trends, it is investing heavily in both its physical locations and digital channels, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for customers. For more information and a complete list of closures, click here.

