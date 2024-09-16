Lunar Trifecta: Final Eclipse Of Year Will Combine With Supermoon, Full Moon

There will be a partial eclipse on Tuesday night, Sept. 17 at the same time of a full moon and Supermoon.

It will be visible in most of North America, all of South America, Europe along with all but some parts of eastern Africa, and portions of Asia, Antarctica, and Russia.

NASA pinpoints 10:44 p.m. Eastern time as prime time for viewing the Harvest Moon eclipse, with the window for possible visibility from around 10:15 p.m. until 11:15 p.m.

There will be a full moon from Monday night, Sept. 16 through Wednesday night, Sept. 18.

A Supermoon occurs around the time the moon is at the closest point in its orbit around Earth during a full moon.

But will the weather cooperate?

Clouds are expected to increase Tuesday night with showers possible overnight.

In partial eclipses, the three planetary bodies -- the Earth, sun and moon -- are not perfectly aligned.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.