Lunar Standstill Brings Rare Strawberry Moon: Here's When, What It Means

Known as the Strawberry Moon, this celestial sight will reach peak illumination early Wednesday, June 11, at 3:44 a.m. Eastern time, but its full spectacle can be seen the evening of Tuesday, June 10, as it climbs the sky during dusk.

While the moon will appear full the night before, what makes this year's display unique is a phenomenon called a lunar standstill, which happens only once every 18.6 years.

This rare alignment will cause the moon to rise and set at its lowest and highest points on the horizon.

As a result, viewers may notice the moon glowing closer to the horizon and shining with a warm amber or orange hue due to the Earth's atmosphere.

The best viewing window begins at dusk on Tuesday, June 10, when the moon will start its ascent and appear full to the naked eye. The actual peak occurs hours later in the early morning.

The name "Strawberry Moon" dates back to Native American and European traditions and refers to the short season for harvesting strawberries in June — not the moon's color.

Skywatchers who miss this month’s low-slung show won’t get another chance like it until 2043.

