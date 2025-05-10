Luigi Mangione Musical Is Real, And It's Sold Out

The creators of Luigi The Musical, which centers on controversial figure Luigi Mangione, say it will offer a unique blend of comedy and social critique, distancing itself from any glorification of violence.

It will premiere on Friday, June 13, in San Francisco, at the Taylor Street Theater. Tickets for all five of its initial performances are sold out, with new dates expected to be announced, according to the show’s website.

Mangione, a 27-year-old Maryland native, is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Federal prosecutors say the killing was a politically motivated act of terror involving premeditation and public endangerment.

Mangione is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is also in custody, facing charges of sex trafficking, transporting to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy.

The musical’s narrative unfolds in a prison setting, where Mangione interacts with notable real-life inmates, including Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried, the founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud in 2024.

He was transferred from a New York City jail to a federal transit facility in Oklahoma City in March 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"While the setup is absurd, it's also rooted in a strange fact: these three men were indeed incarcerated at the same facility," a statement by the musical's producers says.

