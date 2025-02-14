Luigi Mangione Breaks His Silence: Murder Suspect Releases First Public Statement

The 26-year-old Towson, MD native, and Penn graduate released a statement through a website created by his legal team — luigimangioneinfo.com — which they say was created in response to an outpouring of messages.

The statement reads:

"I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

Mangione has been charged with first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism in connection with Thompson’s killing, a case that has garnered national attention.

Mangione's legal battle is far from over — but with a growing base of supporters and significant funds raised, his defense team is preparing for what is shaping up to be a high-stakes legal showdown.

Just 10 days ago, Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said that he intends to use the $300,000 raised in his name to fight the three separate cases against him, calling them "unprecedented."

