Election 2025: Key Races To Watch Across Lower Hudson Valley

Here are some of the notable races across the region:

Westchester County

County Executive

Westchester's most prominent race this year is for County Executive and is a rematch between Democrat incumbent Ken Jenkins, named County Executive after a special election in early January following former County Executive George Latimer's departure to represent New York's 16th Congressional District, and Christine Sculti, a Republican and former Chief Advisor to former County Executive Rob Astorino.

Jenkins has centered his campaign on affordability, safety, sustainability, and equity, prioritizing controlling property taxes, expanding affordable housing and childcare, and improving government efficiency to ease the cost of living.

He has also pledged to reduce gun violence, strengthen police-community relations, and continue tackling the opioid crisis, in addition to cutting Westchester’s carbon footprint, investing in flood-prevention infrastructure, and creating green jobs.

Meanwhile, Sculti has run a campaign championing public safety, fiscal responsibility, and parental rights, pledging to repeal Westchester’s Sanctuary County law, streamline government operations, fight utility rate hikes, and create an Office of Parental Rights to protect parents' "right to be the final authority" in their child's upbringing.

County Clerk: (D) Thomas Roach vs. (R) Sheila Marcotte

White Plains Mayor: (D) Justin C. Brasch vs. (R) Lenny Lolis

Peekskill Mayor: (D) Vivian McKenzie vs. (Local Party) Ramon Fernandez

Rockland County

County Executive

Rockland's top race is between Republican incumbent Ed Day, seeking his fourth term, and Mike Parietti, an independent and longtime community advocate.

Day has run his campaign on his fiscal achievements while in office, noting that he cut Rockland’s 2013 deficit by 90 percent — from $138 million to $10 million within three years — earning the county five consecutive bond rating upgrades. He has also highlighted his pro-business policies and local economic investments aimed at strengthening small businesses and attracting new employers.

Meanwhile, Parietti has run on a platform centered on government transparency, fiscal integrity, and environmental protection, arguing that Rockland's current government is dominated by insider politics and “self-service,” rather than public service.

He has also emphasized sustainable housing, stronger code enforcement, and environmental stewardship, pledging to fight pollution, protect Rockland’s reservoirs and aquifers, and hold polluters accountable.

Spring Valley Mayor: (D) Schenley Vital vs. (R) Aaron Stern

Clarkstown Supervisor: (D) Eugene Bondar vs. (R) George A. Hoehmann (incumbent)

Putnam County

County Sheriff: (R) Brian M. Hess (incumbent) vs. (Serve & Protect) Lawrence J. Burke

County Legislator, Legislative District 5: (D.) Brett Yarris vs. (R) Jake D’Angelo

County Legislator, Legislative District 6: (D) Thomas P. Sprague vs. (R) Tommy Regan

County Legislator, Legislative District 9: (D) Lenny Harrington vs. (R) Erin L. Crowley

Orange County

County Executive

The most prominent race in Orange County is between Republican incumbent Steve Neuhaus, seeking his fourth term, and Michael Sussman, a Democrat and longtime civil rights lawyer.

Neuhaus has run his re-election campaign on what he called his record of fiscal discipline, economic growth, and public safety improvements during his tenure, citing that the county tax rate has declined for nine consecutive years and that his administration has cut debt, grown the county’s financial reserves, and made government operations more efficient.

Meanwhile, Sussman has centered on a platform focused on reform, economic fairness, and environmental justice, vowing to root out corruption and end what he calls a one-party “stranglehold” on county government to ensure more transparency and representation for residents.

Orange County District Attorney: (D) Alan Joseph vs. (R) David M. Hoovler (incumbent)

Middletown Mayor: (D) Joseph M. DeStefano (incumbent) vs. (TC) Joel Sierra

Dutchess County

Dutchess County Comptroller: (D) Dan Aymar-Blair vs. (R) William Truitt

Dutchess County Court Justice: (D) Kara Gerry vs. (R) Edward Ned McLoughlin (incumbent)

Dutchess District 1 Legislator: (R) Robert V. Gorman vs. (D) Trevor Redl

Dutchess District 2 Legislator: (D) Emma Arnoff vs. (R) Ryan Travelpiece

Dutchess District 3 Legislator: (D) David Siegel vs. (R) Michael Polasek

Dutchess District 4 Legislator: (D) Brendan Lawler vs. (R) Anthony Avello

Dutchess District 5 Legislator: (D) Anna Shah vs. (R) Tony D'Aquanni

Dutchess District 7 Legislator: (D) Trish Prunty vs. (R) Lew Darrow

Statewide Ballot Measure

Voters across New York will also decide on Proposition 1, which would allow the construction of Olympic winter sports facilities on 1,039 acres of state forest preserve land in Essex County. In exchange, the state would add 2,500 acres of new land to the Adirondack Park.

Voting Information

Polls are open until 9 p.m.

To find your polling place or view a sample ballot, visit the New York State Board of Elections website at elections.ny.gov.

