Low-Flying Helicopter Over Rockland Prompts Police Response

The incident happened around 2:32 p.m. on Friday near the border of Monsey and Spring Valley, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

Officers were dispatched after a concerned resident reported a helicopter flying unusually low over the neighborhood. By the time police arrived, the aircraft had left the area. Witnesses later shared video footage showing the helicopter with what appeared to be a person waving from the front left seat window.

Police say the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office was notified and determined that the flight activity was likely part of Fleet Week, an annual celebration honoring the US Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. The event often includes military flyovers and aerial demonstrations.

"At this time, no further incidents have been reported, and the aircraft has not returned to the area," Ramapo Police said in a statement on social media.

