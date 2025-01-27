Fair 35°

Love At First Sip: Stewart’s Shops Debuts 'Sweetheart Shake' Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Love is in the air – and in your cup– at Stewart’s Shops.

The “Sweetheart Shake” at Stewart’s Shops.

 Photo Credit: Stewart's Shops
New York’s hometown convenience store chain introduced its new Sweetheart Shake in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The limited-edition frosted treat combines customer fave Cherry Loves Chocolate ice cream with dark chocolatey flakes, juicy red cherries, and a decadent chocolate drizzle to make every sip a love story in the making.

Whether you’re treating a special someone or just treating yourself, this creamy, dreamy shake is only around for a short time.

Stewart’s is no stranger to seasonal delights, with fan-favorites like the Candy Cane Shake, Eggnog Shake, and Shenanigan Shake (St. Patricks’ Day) lighting up holidays past.

Headquartered in Ballston Spa, Stewart’s Shops operates more than 400 stores across New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Find out more on its website.

