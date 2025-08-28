'Lost Everything': 1-Year-Old Dies In NY House Fire After Mom, Siblings Escape

The Broome County fire broke out around 12:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, at a residence on Broad Street in Chenango, according to New York State Police.

A 26-year-old woman escaped the blaze with two of her children, ages 5 and 2, but heavy smoke kept her from reaching her youngest child, police said.

Working together, New York State Police and Broome County Sheriff’s deputies entered the home through a window and removed the 1-year-old. He was taken to Upstate Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators are working with Broome County Fire officials to determine the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe created by the child’s grandmother, Susan Pilipovic, identified him as Sammy. “Sammy was an amazing, fun, playful baby. When you looked at him, all you could do was smile,” she wrote.

The fundraiser says the family “lost their home and everything in it.” Sammy leaves behind his parents, Ashley and Justin, along with his 5-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother.

“Please help by donating,” Pilipovic wrote. “Also, send prayers to our family, as my grandson passed away.”

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

