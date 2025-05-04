Lost DoorDash Driver Shot By Homeowner He'd Asked For Directions From In NY: State Police

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, May 2, when the driver, unable to find his destination using the app, approached homes in the Valerie Drive neighborhood of Chester, New York State Police said.

According to police, the victim had asked several residents for help before stopping at the home of John J. Reilly III, 48, who told him to get off his property. As the victim tried to leave in his car, Reilly fired multiple shots, striking the driver once in the back and causing serious physical injuries, police said.

The victim was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center, and Reilly was arrested the following day, on Saturday, May 3, by Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation at SP Monroe, police said.

Reilly is the current Town of Chester Highway Superintendent and a federally licensed firearms dealer, police said. He was charged with:

Assault in the First Degree – Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Class E Felony

Reilly was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in Chester Town Court.

The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Anyone with information is asked to call SP Monroe BCI at (845) 344-5300.

