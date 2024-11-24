Look Who's Back: Hudson Valley's Chevy Chase To Star In New Holiday Movie

The 81-year-old Chase, who lives in Bedford with his wife, Jayni, makes an appearance in "The Christmas Letter," which was released on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and is the first movie to feature the Saturday Night Live alum and Quaid in almost 30 years.

The film, directed by Tori Hunter, tells the story of unemployed copywriter Joe Michaels (Angus Benfield) who receives a Christmas letter from his wealthy friend every year that details his extensive holiday trips.

After losing his job, Michaels decides to cash out on his 401K and take his family on their own extravagant adventure—of course, though, things end up going wrong, similar to "Christmas Vacation."

Chase's role in the movie is as "Norm De Plume," the manager of a French resident. As for Quaid, he makes a brief appearance as a postman.

The two former "Vacation" stars do end up interacting in a short scene that takes place at the restaurant, according to Cracked. It is their first appearance on film together since 1997's "Vegas Vacation," in which the duo last played their roles as Clark Griswold and Eddie Johnson.

If you're interested in watching the new movie, "The Christmas Letter" was released on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and DVD.

Click here to watch the trailer.

Before his new film's release, Chase also made headlines when he became a grandfather in August following the birth of his granddaughter, Ivy.

Ivy's birth was revealed in an Instagram post made by Chase's daughter, Emily, on Thursday, Aug. 1.

"I can't wait to be a Grandad! Congrats to my daughter @em_chases and @alex.baglieri," Chase wrote in an Instagram caption in March.

Long before becoming a Bedford resident, Chase grew up in the Ulster County town of Woodstock. He was a breakout star during the first season of Saturday Night Live in 1975 and 1976, and is also known for films like "Caddyshack," "Fletch," and "Spies Like Us."

