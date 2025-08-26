Longtime Rockland Veterinary Practice To Close After More Than 50 Years

The Pearl River Animal Hospital, located at 19 South Pearl St. in Pearl River, will officially close on Friday, Aug. 29, according to an announcement from Dr. Diane Stenzler and her staff.

In a heartfelt message, Stenzler said the decision comes due to her health and the challenges of today’s economy.

"This decision has been heartbreaking, but I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with your beloved animals all these years,” she wrote.

Stenzler continued: "It has truly been the privilege of a lifetime to walk alongside you through the joys and heartaches of pet ownership.”

The practice has been a fixture in the community since 1970, providing care to generations of pets and support to their families.

Pet owners who need medical records can call or text 845-735-3213 before Aug. 29 or about a week after. Requests can also be made by email at info@pearlriverah.com.

Additionally, Valley Cottage Animal Hospital will maintain access to Pearl River Animal Hospital’s records and can be reached at 845-268-9263.

“Though our doors are closing, I will always cherish the memories, friendships, and furry faces that have been part of this journey since 1970,” Stenzler said in her closing announcement.

