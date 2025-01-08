Longtime NBC Washington Reporter Derrick Ward Dies At 62

Ward, a District resident, had been a staple in the community for years, having reported for NBC, as well as local station WTOP after getting his start in upstate New York .

He has been covering his hometown community since 2006.

Ward was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Jan. 7 following the complications, his family confirmed in a statement. No further details have been provided.

"We'll miss his writing, his reporting, his deep love of music, and his tremendous kindness and decency," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "We know his loss will be felt throughout the city."

Following his death, there was no outpouring of tributes online from current and former colleagues, elected officials, fans, and other reporters.

"As a distinguished journalist, Derrick’s storytelling, prolific writing, warmth, and humor touched countless lives," his family wrote in a statement. "Our children and our entire family will miss him dearly."

Ward is survived by three children and other family members. The family said that details about an upcoming memorial service will soon be shared in the coming days.

