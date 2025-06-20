Longtime Firefighter, Deli Owner From Congers Dies At 65: Family Now Seeking Help

Bernard "Bernie" Leavitt, a lifelong resident of Congers, died on Wednesday, June 12, according to the Congers Fire Department and his obituary. Leavitt had been a member of the department since 1980 and was a familiar face in the community for decades.

Leavitt was a life member of the fire department and also owned a deli on Lake Road for years.

He also worked for the sewer district and retired from ShopRite. Outside of work, Leavitt was a passionate bowler and longtime member of the Rockland County Firefighters Bowling League.

Leavitt's sudden death, only a few years after the passing of his wife, Kathy, in 2021, has left his two children in a precarious financial position. To help raise money for his funeral costs, his family has started a GoFundMe page.

"My brother and I are devastated by this unexpected loss," wrote Leavitt's daughter, Sarah, who added, "We recently lost our mother a few years ago, and the financial strain of her funeral was immense. Now, facing this situation alone, we find ourselves in dire need of assistance."

The page, launched by his son, had raised $8,975 of a $15,000 goal as of Friday, June 20.

A memorial service for Leavitt will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harrison Avenue Firehouse at 40 N. Harrison Ave. in Congers. A firematic service will take place at 2 p.m.

