Long-Range Forecast Reveals Separate Storm Chances Christmas Week

Long-range weather models indicate the chance for two separate storm systems during Christmas Week, occurring right before and after Wednesday, Dec. 25.

The first system is anticipated on Monday, Dec. 23. With overnight low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s, and daytime highs around the freezing mark, the precipitation is likely to fall as snow.

The second chance for a storm that week will occur on Thursday, Dec. 26, when high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s to low 40s, which could result in rain instead of snow.

For historical probabilities of a White Christmas, see the image above from AccuWeather. Areas shaded in the darkest blue have the highest chance, at 75 percent.

"If you're a snow dreamer, the 'lump of coal' news is that none of the 25 most-populated U.S. cities have much more than a one-in-three chance of seeing snow on Christmas morning," according to AccuWeather.

According to AccuWeather, the six cities with the highest chances for a White Christmas are:

Denver: 34 percent chance,

Chicago: 33.5 percent chance,

Indianapolis: 26 percent chance,

Boston: 25 percent chance,

Columbus, Ohio: 22.6 percent chance,

New York City: 13.2 percent chance.

