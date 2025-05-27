Long Island Man Finds Body Floating In Pool — And Cops Say It Might Be Son Who Killed His Dad

The East Shoreham homeowner called 911 on Sunday afternoon, May 25, after removing the pool cover and spotting the body, Suffolk County Police said.

Investigators believe the man may be Matthew Zoll, the 23-year-old fugitive wanted for allegedly stabbing his father to death in Rocky Point in November 2024, as Daily Voice reported.

“The male was not wearing shoes, was wearing clothing similar to what Zoll was wearing when he was last seen, and the home is in close proximity to the location where Zoll was involved in a single-vehicle crash the night of the murder,” a police spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner is working to determine the man’s identity and cause of death. No other details were given.

Zoll has been the subject of a months-long manhunt since his 61-year-old father, Joseph Zoll, was found with multiple stab wounds in the family’s Quail Road home early on Nov. 9, 2024. He later died at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Just 10 minutes after the alleged murder, investigators believe Matthew crashed a black GMC Yukon SUV at the intersection of Route 25A and William Floyd Parkway, not far from where the body was discovered this weekend. The vehicle was impounded, but Zoll disappeared and had not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Stay with Daily Voice for updates.

