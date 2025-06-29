Long Island Dad Drove Drunk With 7-Year-Old In Car, Left Motorcyclist Critically Hurt: Police

Robert Graganella, 43, of West Babylon, was behind the wheel of a 2011 Nissan Murano when he rear-ended a 2015 Yamaha R3 motorcycle on Route 109 eastbound at Straight Path in West Babylon around 2:22 a.m. Sunday, June 29, according to police.

The motorcycle was being operated by a 23-year-old, who suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Graganella fled the scene, police said, but was found shortly after returning to his home on Brook Street.

His 7-year-old son, who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was not injured. He was released to a family member, police said.

Graganella was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Serious Injury, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger Less than 15 Years Old, Driving While Intoxicated, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was scheduled to be arraigned later that day at First District Court in Central Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553.

