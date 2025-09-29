Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Partly Cloudy 73°

SHARE

Loaded Gun Found Hidden In Couch After Shots Fired, Suspect Arrested In NY: Police

A 35-year-old man was arrested after police said he fired a gun on a Westchester street and then hid the weapon inside a couch. 

The pictured SCCY 9mm handgun was found inside a couch at 160 Remington Pl. in New Rochelle, police said. 

The pictured SCCY 9mm handgun was found inside a couch at 160 Remington Pl. in New Rochelle, police said. 

 Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police/Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, to multiple reports of shots fired near Webster Avenue and Remington Place in New Rochelle, the New Rochelle Police Department said on Monday, Sept. 29.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man with short black hair, a beard, and possibly wearing gray clothing. Police said he ran into 160 Remington Pl. following the gunfire. 

Detectives then secured the suspected apartment while additional units set up a perimeter. One 9mm shell casing was recovered at the scene, according to the department.

Police said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Kenneth Hairston of New Rochelle, eventually walked out of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence uncovered multiple 9mm rounds in a closet and a loaded SCCY 9mm handgun hidden in a couch, police added.

Hairston is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE