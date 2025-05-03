A Few Clouds 75°

Livvy Dunne, Simone Biles Among Celebs At Star-Studded Kentucky Derby 2025

New Jersey was well-represented at the 151st Kentucky Derby in Louisville, where Hillsdale native Livvy Dunne and Cresskill resident Tracy Morgan joined a star-studded lineup for one of the most glamorous weekends in sports.

Joey Fatone with girlfriend Izabel Arujo and Livvy Dunne are just some of the celebs at the Kentucky Derby.

 Photo Credit: missizzybela/livvydunne Instagram
Selma Blair on her way to the Barnstable Brown Gala.

 Photo Credit: selmablair Instagram
Dunne, a gymnast at LSU and Sports Illustrated model, co-hosted events at Club SI inside Churchill Downs Friday, May 2, alongside former MLB outfielder Jayson Werth, a part-owner of Derby horse Flying Mohawk, according to event organizers. The Derby will take place at 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Churchill Downs.

Morgan, known for his roles on "SNL" and "30 Rock," made an appearance at the Derby and its glitzy lead-up galas—the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala and Unbridled Eve Gala—both held annually to raise money for charities. The events drew A-listers from around the country.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Simone Biles, who delivered the official “Riders Up” call before the race, Selma Blair, Dierks Bentley, Joey Fatone and his girlfriend, Izabel Araujo, Wilmer Valderrama, and more.

