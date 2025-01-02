Livvy Dunne, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Skenes, Chandler At New Orleans Bar Before Attack Killed 15

Dunne, a native of Bergen County, New Jersey, shared photos on social media of herself, Skenes, and Chandler enjoying the New Orleans nightlife. In one image, the group is seen inside a bar, smiling and seemingly enjoying their evening. Shortly after, Dunne posted another photo of New Orleans with a broken heart emoji, indicating her sorrow over the tragic events that unfolded hours later.

The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. CT in the city's French Quarter, resulting in 10 fatalities and numerous injuries. The driver of the vehicle was killed in a firefight with police, and the FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Dunne, 22, is a prominent gymnast at Louisiana State University and a social media personality with over 13 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. She has been dating Skenes, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, since last summer. The couple has been public about their relationship, frequently sharing moments together on their respective social media platforms.

We reached out to the Pittsburgh Pirates for an update on Chandler and Skenes but have yet to hear back.

As of now, there is no indication that Dunne, Skenes, or Chandler were directly affected by the attack. Their presence in the city prior to the incident has garnered attention, especially given Dunne's emotional post expressing heartbreak over the tragedy.

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack and are working to provide support to the victims and their families.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.