Live Inside A Painting: 100-Acre Hudson Valley Estate With Ties To Famed Artist Lists For $7M

A historic 100-acre compound just minutes from downtown Hudson offers an extraordinary mix of old-world charm, modern amenities, and a surprising connection to one of the Hudson River School’s most iconic painters.

The 5,100-square-foot estate sits atop a winding drive and boasts Catskill Mountain views and sunsets “right out of the paintings themselves,” reads the listing from Houlihan Lawrence. Asking price? $7.3 million.

History suggests that famed landscape artist Frederic Church—best known for his nearby estate, Olana—“participated in the siting and construction of this impressive house,” the listing goes on.

Inside, new buyers will find seven bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bath, soaring 15-foot ceilings, and a wraparound porch fit for morning coffee or golden hour cocktails. There’s also a “swoon-worthy dining room” anchored by a carved fireplace and a Western-facing mammoth plate glass window “offering a masterpiece Catskill Mountain view.”

Other details include floor-to-ceiling double doors, a grand mahogany staircase, and first-floor parlors perfect for libraries, music rooms, or fireside gatherings.

And then there’s the massive 7,000-square-foot Pole Barn—a blank canvas described by Houlihan Lawrence as ideal for “an entertainment venue, restaurant, private sports arena, gymnasium, art gallery, or vintage car display.”

Beyond the buildings, the property includes stone walls, walking trails, protected woodlands, and sweeping vistas in every direction. All of it located just two hours from NYC, and a short drive from the creative pulse of Hudson and its Amtrak station.

“If you're in need of a private compound with room to grow that is steeped in the rich history of the Hudson Valley, this is a gem,” the listing says.

Click here to view the complete listing from Houlihan Lawrence.

