Lightning Strikes Golf Course In NY During Storm, Prompts Response

A round of severe storms that swept through the Hudson Valley Monday evening, July 14, resulted in a lightning strike at a golf course in Westchester County. 

A lightning bolt struck a building at Hudson National Golf Club in Croton-on-Hudson on Monday evening, July 14. 

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Firefighters were dispatched to Hudson National Golf Club in Croton-on-Hudson after lightning struck a building on the property, the village's fire department said. 

Crews thoroughly checked the structure to ensure there was no fire or further damage before clearing the scene, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported, and the incident was one of several weather-related calls Croton firefighters responded to Monday evening as storms moved through the region.  

