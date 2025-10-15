'Light In So Many Lives': Support Swells For NY Family Of Man Hit, Killed On Birthday

Ray Truocchio was walking outside a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a sedan on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas around 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 10, according to police. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 50-year-old driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said. Loved ones said the tragedy came just six hours after Truocchio turned 43.

"What should have been a day of celebration turned into one of unimaginable loss and grief," reads a GoFundMe campaign.

Originally from New York, Truocchio had been living in Las Vegas. Loved ones said he cared deeply about his family and animals, and was known for his kind heart. He was also the youngest of three brothers.

"Ray was the light in so many of our lives, a kind soul with a heart full of love and laughter. His absence has left an ache that words can’t fully express," his nephew Dylan Truocchio wrote.

In a statement to Daily Voice, Dylan added that Truocchio was a "loving and caring uncle, friend, brother, who was taken from us way too early."

Truocchio’s brother, Bobby, described him as someone whose humor could “literally make you hit the floor in laughter.”

“He was a fighter in every aspect of life and never gave up, no matter how hard he got knocked down,” he said. “His comical wit and sarcastic, hilarious comments and impressions could light up a room full of people whether you knew him or not.”

The family is now seeking answers and pushing for justice in the case. They're planning on traveling to Las Vegas in the coming days to try and get more information from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

“Our family is devastated, trying to make sense of this sudden tragedy while holding onto the memories that made Ray so special,” Truocchio said.

Relatives have organized a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and legal expenses.

“Every act of kindness helps us honor Ray’s life and gives our family strength to get through this heartbreaking time.”

Those interested in supporting the family can donate via GoFundMe here.

