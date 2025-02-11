Lifelong Rockland County Firefighter, Retired Bus Driver Dies

Mackey, a cherished member of the West Haverstraw community and the S.W. Johnson Fire Company, was known for his dedication to the fire service and numerous contributions to his community.

As a life member and past president of the S.W. Johnson Fire Company, Mackey played a key role in designing and constructing the firehouse on Bridge Street in Garnerville. His commitment extended beyond leadership roles—he restored and donated a utility truck (23-EQ) that served the department for over 25 years.

Mackey also maintained a strong bond with the Cosgriff Hose Company #4 of the Haverstraw Fire Department, where he enjoyed social membership and camaraderie.

In addition to his work in the fire service, Mackey had a long career as a bus driver and mechanic and retired after years of maintaining the Village of West Haverstraw’s fleet of vehicles. He also spearheaded several community projects, including the creation of Peck’s Pond, ball fields, and a concession stand for the Haverstraw Little League.

When he wasn't serving his community, Mackey was also a dedicated family man and loved traveling to places like New England, Canada, Germany, Bermuda, and Hawaii, his obituary said.

He was also a dog lover—he "always had a treat for them in his pocket," his obituary added.

Mackey was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Elaine, in 2018, as well as his four brothers. He is survived by his children, Douglas P. Mackey Jr. (wife Sherri) of Scotia, NY, Ronald Mackey (wife Kathleen) of New Windsor, NY, and Janice Jensen (husband Christopher) of Stony Point, NY. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Alexandra Babcock (husband Justin), Kevin Mackey, Natalie Jensen, and Bryan Jensen, along with great-grandchildren Hazel and Hudson, and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at the George M. Holt Funeral Home, located at 50 New Main St. in Haverstraw, on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. A Firematic Service will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m., with full dress uniform.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 28 Chapel Street in Garnerville, officiated by Rev. Warren R. Brandt. Burial will follow at Mount Repose Cemetery in Haverstraw.

Click here to read Mackey's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.