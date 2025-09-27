Lifelong Friendship Ends In Murder: PA Man Indicted For Fatal Shooting, Dumping Body In NY

Gerald Neal, 50, of Bushkill, was indicted for Murder in the Second Degree and weapons charges in the 2019 killing of his childhood friend, Terrance Mitchell, 40. Mitchell’s body was discovered on May 30, 2019, in a wooded section of Wyandanch, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said. He had been shot multiple times.

Days earlier, Neal murdered his girlfriend, 41-year-old Jeanette Sancho, in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County. Sancho was found partially clothed and shot in the head, left face down in woods on Lower Lake View Drive on June 1, 2019. Neal later pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison earlier this year, Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso said.

Investigators revealed Sancho had begged Neal to surrender to Virginia authorities, where he was due to begin a prison sentence for a drug conviction in Chesterfield County. Instead, he fled, staying at a Tannersville Days Inn with Sancho days before her death. Hours before she was killed, Sancho phoned her mother saying she could not return home because of Neal’s fugitive status.

Neal’s arrest came on June 5, 2019, after the U.S. Marshals Service and NYPD spotted him driving in Queens. Inside his Honda Accord, authorities found blood from both Sancho and Mitchell, along with a .22 caliber handgun tied to both murders. An AK-47 rifle was also seized from the front seat.

His fugitive path stretched further: authorities in New Jersey had also sought Neal, who sometimes used aliases including Gerald Barksdale and Malar Antwan Wigfall, in connection with Mitchell’s murder. Pennsylvania Governor’s Warrants from 2024 and 2025 cleared his extradition to New York for prosecution.

Neal was arraigned in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Sept. 22, before Justice Richard Ambro. He was ordered held without bail and is due back Oct. 21. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

In addition to his Pennsylvania sentence and the New York indictment, Neal still awaits a 20-year prison term in Virginia for his drug case.

