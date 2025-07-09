'Life-Threatening' Danger In Ritz Crackers Boxes Spark Massive Recall: Here's Why

Mondelēz Global has issued a nationwide recall for four carton sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday, July 8. The company with North American headquarters in East Hanover, New Jersey, said a packaging mix-up caused some peanut butter varieties to be labeled as cheese.

The recall affects eight-, 20-, and 40-count cartons of the peanut butter cracker sandwiches. Twenty-count cartons of Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack were also recalled.

All cartons were sold across the country and manufactured in US facilities.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product," the FDA said.

The outer cartons are labeled correctly and include a peanut allergen warning, but some individually wrapped packs inside those boxes may be mislabeled as cheese when they actually contain peanut butter. That puts people with nut allergies in danger if they eat the mislabeled snacks.

Mondelēz started the recall process after discovering film rolls used to package individually wrapped products containing peanut butter may have issues because of a supplier error. No illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to the FDA recall notice.

These are the products, Universal Product Codes, "best when used by" dates, and plant codes included in the recall:

11.4 oz. (eight-count) UPC: 0 44000 88210 5 | Dates: Nov. 1-9, 2025 | Plant Code: AE

27.6 oz. (20-count) UPC: 0 44000 07584 2 | Dates: Nov. 1-9, 2025 and Jan. 2-22, 2026 | Plant Code: AE

55.2 oz. (40-count) UPC: 0 44000 07819 5 | Dates: Nov. 1-9, 2025 and Jan. 2-22, 2026 | Plant Code: AM

27.3 oz. Variety Pack (20-count) UPC: 0 44000 08095 2 | Dates: Nov. 2-9, 2025 | Plant Code: RJ

Mislabeled packs may resemble Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, 1.38 oz., UPC: 0 44000 00211 4, with the same date ranges and an AE plant code.

Products outside of those specific combinations or labeled solely as cheese are not affected. Customers with peanut allergies should not eat the affected products and should discard them immediately.

To learn more about the recall, you can call Mondelēz Global at 1-844-366-1171.

