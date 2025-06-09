Light Rain Fog/Mist 59°

Leighton Meester Joins Real-Life Husband Adam Brody In Netflix Show — As His TV Wife’s Enemy

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit dramedy "Nobody Wants This" has wrapped filming — and fans are in for a real treat.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star on Netflix's "Nobody Wants This," with Brody's real-life wife joining season two as Bell's rival.

 Photo Credit: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX and Daniel Batalles Wikipedia
The streaming giant announced that the new season will premiere Thursday, Oct. 23, and features several new faces, including a real-life couple you might recognize.

“Fans fell hard for Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah’s (Adam Brody) Los Angeles-set love story in the first season of Nobody Wants This,” Tudum said in its announcement. “Leighton Meester will join Bell, Brody, and the already stacked cast of 'Nobody Wants This Season 2.'”

Meester — Brody’s real-life wife — will appear as Abby, Joanne’s middle-school nemesis turned Instagram mommy influencer.

The show, created by Erin Foster and executive produced by her sister Sara Foster, follows the unlikely romance between Joanne, a blunt agnostic podcaster, and Noah, a kindhearted rabbi. The first season earned Golden Globe, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award nominations — Brody even took home the Critics Choice win.

New cast members this season include Miles Fowler ("Bottoms"), Alex Karpovsky ("Girls"), and Arian Moayed ("Succession," "Inventing Anna").

Fowler plays Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate who gets set up with Morgan (Lupe). Karpovsky appears as Big Noah, an overly confident rabbi at Noah’s temple. Moayed joins as Dr. Andy, a charming psychotherapist who may be just the match for Morgan.

