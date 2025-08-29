Lehigh County Commissioner Zachary Cole-Borghi Charged In Multi-State Drug Bust With NY Ties

Cole-Borghi was taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 28, at his Bethlehem City Hall office by the Lehigh County Drug Task Force with assistance from the Bethlehem Police Department. He is charged with possession of one pound of marijuana and has since been released on bail, District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan confirmed.

Cole-Borghi is a lifelong resident of Bethlehem and attended East Stroudsburg University. He is a former camp and outreach director, currently works as a sales team supervisor and trainer, and was elected county commissioner in 2021.

The commissioner is one of more than 20 people charged in a case driven by Lehigh County’s 12th Investigating Grand Jury, which oversaw a probe spanning several years and involving federal, state, and local authorities.

The coordinated operation included arrests across Lehigh, Northampton, and Montgomery counties, as well as in New York, Illinois, and Wisconsin, the DA explained.

In total, investigators executed 26 search warrants, froze 283 financial and cryptocurrency accounts, and seized:

More than 2,000 pounds of marijuana

Large quantities of THC liquid, cocaine, and MDMA pills

Over $100,000 in cash

At least 25 firearms, including semi-automatic rifles and ghost guns

Two clandestine laboratories manufacturing illegal THC products were also dismantled by Pennsylvania State Police during the raids.

Bethlehem City Council member Bryan Callahan confirmed Cole-Borghi’s arrest, calling it “distressing news.”

Holihan stressed that while charges have been filed, the complaints remain sealed due to grand jury confidentiality. He emphasized that all those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Preliminary hearings for those arrested are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3 at Lehigh County Central Court.

