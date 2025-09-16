Legendary Actor Robert Redford Dies

Cindi Berger, chief executive of Rogers & Cowan PMK, said Redford died peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday, Sept. 16, at his Utah home; no cause was disclosed. The announcement was made in a statement to The New York Times.

Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. in Santa Monica, California, Redford got his start on stage and television before breaking through on Broadway in "Barefoot in the Park" and on film with "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969), "The Sting" (1973), "The Way We Were" (1973), and "All the President’s Men" (1976).

He earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for "The Sting" and later pivoted behind the camera, winning Best Director and Best Picture for his debut feature, "Ordinary People" (1980), and earning further acclaim for "A River Runs Through It" (1992) and "Quiz Show" (1994).

Redford’s honors spanned decades: an Academy Award, BAFTA, two Golden Globes, the Cecil B. DeMille Award (1994), the SAG Life Achievement Award (1996), an Honorary Oscar (2002), Kennedy Center Honors (2005), the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2016), and Time’s 100 Most Influential People (2014).

He remained a box office draw into later life with "Out of Africa" (1985), "The Natural" (1984), "All Is Lost" (2013), "The Old Man & the Gun" (2018), and a Marvel turn as Alexander Pierce in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014).

In 1981, Redford co-founded the Sundance Institute, which, along with the Sundance Film Festival, became the premier US showcase for independent cinema and a training ground for generations of filmmakers.

Redford is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars; daughters Shauna and Amy; and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons Scott and James. He previously was married to Lola Van Wagenen. He died at home in Provo, Utah.

