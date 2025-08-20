Legacy Devices Worldwide Under Siege From Hackers, FBI Warns

The agency is urging organizations to lock down legacy gear before it opens the door to bigger attacks in an alert issued on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

An end-of-life (EOL) networking device is hardware, like a router or switch, that a manufacturer no longer supports or patches. Without updates, these devices are easier to compromise and may struggle with newer technologies or heavier data loads.

The FBI reported that cyber actors associated with the Russian Federalnaya Sluzhba Bezopasnosti (FSB) Federal Security Service’s Center 16 have been exploiting the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP).

The FSB is also taking advantage of an unpatched Cisco Smart Install (SMI) flaw, CVE-2018-0171, to broadly target entities in the United States and around the world.

Over the past year, the bureau detected the actors collecting configuration files from thousands of networking devices tied to US critical infrastructure sectors.

On some vulnerable devices, the hackers altered configurations to enable unauthorized access, then used that foothold to conduct reconnaissance that showed interest in protocols and applications commonly used in industrial control systems.

The FSB unit, tracked by researchers as “Berserk Bear” and “Dragonfly,” among related clusters, has spent more than a decade compromising network devices.

They particularly focus on those that accept legacy, unencrypted protocols such as SMI and SNMP versions 1 and 2.

The group has also deployed custom tools to certain Cisco devices, including the “SYNful Knock” malware publicly identified in 2015.

Cisco Talos published additional analysis, identifying the threat actor as “Static Tundra.”

Organizations that suspect targeting or compromise should contact a local FBI field office or file a report with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Before filing, evaluate routers and other network devices for configuration changes or malware and include those details in the IC3 report.

