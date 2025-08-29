Lawsuit: Volunteer Coach Among 21 Hurt In PA Football Bus Crash Sues Driver, Transit Company

Now, volunteer coach Jonathan Morris, who was hospitalized for three days with serious injuries, has filed a lawsuit against the bus driver and ABC Transit, Inc., the company that operated the bus.

Morris, of Aliquippa, was seated directly behind the driver when the bus fishtailed on Shaffer Road, flipped onto its side, and struck a telephone pole, according to the complaint filed in Allegheny County court. The crash brought down live wires and sent 21 players, coaches, and staff to multiple hospitals.

The complaint said Morris suffered a concussion, neck and back vertebral injuries, and damage to his elbow and knee. Attorneys allege the bus driver, identified only as “John Doe” until the police report is finalized, was traveling downhill at an unsafe speed before losing control.

The lawsuit also accuses ABC Transit of negligence in hiring, retaining, and supervising the driver, seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

“This terrifying incident which injured our client and 20 others never should have happened,” attorneys with Morgan & Morgan said. “The thousands of students in Greater Pittsburgh who rely on school buses deserve to travel safely without worrying they will experience a similar incident.”

