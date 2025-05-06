Lawler: 'Radical Far-Left Activist' Was Removed From Town Hall In Hudson Valley (Update)

Poll Do you think the woman's removal was justified? Yes No Not sure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think the woman's removal was justified? Yes 25%

The incident, which occurred Sunday night, May 4, involved Emily Feiner, a social worker and resident of New York’s 17th Congressional District. According to the New York Working Families Party, Feiner was forcibly removed by private security and state police after attempting to speak during the event, as Daily Voice previously reported.

A video of the incident shows attendees shouting "Let her stay" and "Shame, shame" as Feiner was carried out by state troopers. The footage was captured by Jennifer Cabrera, Chair of the Westchester-Putnam Working Families Party, who was also asked to leave shortly after recording the video.

In a post on social media Monday night, Rep. Lawler described Feiner as a “radical far-left activist" who was "escorted out" after "repeatedly disrupting the event, disrespecting fellow attendees, abusing my staff, and ignoring orders by state police."

Lawler also condemned a comment Feiner allegedly made to a reporter after her removal, in which she reportedly compared the experience to “Germany in 1938.”

"With all due respect, that’s insane and offensive. She needs help," Lawler added.

Lawler's explanation of the removal was echoed by his Communications Director, Ciro Riccardi, who told Daily Voice that Feiner was "escorted from the auditorium" after "repeatedly engaging in abusive and combative behavior with staff, and disrupting nearby attendees."

Despite Lawler and Riccardi's claims that Feiner was escorted out, according to video of the incident, Feiner was physically carried out by troopers.

Lawler's statement continued: "Folks, make no mistake, while many people attend these town halls to engage in discourse and honest debate, others do so with the sole objective of sowing chaos and attracting the attention of media more concerned with clickbait headlines, than they are with straight journalism.

"The right to peaceably assemble and share one’s political views is the foundation of our democracy and a pillar of the First Amendment. It’s why I defied party leadership and decided to host public town halls this spring when most chose not to," Lawler added.

The post containing Lawler's statement attracted comments of varying viewpoints from the public:

"This is clearly an emotionally disturbed person that needs mental health treatment as well as the numerous people harassing you here. That’s what this is, harassment." said one comment.

Another wrote: "Why are you prohibiting the audience from recording at these events? What are you trying to hide?"

Lawler, a Republican, represents New York’s 17th Congressional District, which includes all of Rockland and Putnam counties, most of northern Westchester, and parts of southern Dutchess County.

