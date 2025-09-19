Late-Night Hosts Slam Trump As 'Autocrat,' Defend Jimmy Kimmel Amid ABC Pullback

Hosts on CBS, NBC, and Comedy Central gave their first monologues since Kimmel's suspension on Thursday, Sept. 18. ABC took "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off its schedule indefinitely on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Kimmel was sidelined after making comments in the aftermath of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said on his Monday, Sept. 15, show.

Stephen Colbert opened "The Late Show" by saying, "Tonight, we are all Jimmy Kimmel," before calling ABC's move "blatant censorship."

"With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch and if ABC thinks that this is going to satisfy the regime, then they are woefully naive," Colbert said in his monologue.

Colbert then joked about Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr's outrage over Kimmel's comments.

"Given the FCC's response, I was expecting something more provocative," said Colbert. "That's like hearing that Playboy has a racy new centerfold and finding out it's just Jimmy Kimmel."

Colbert even resurrected his Comedy Central-era persona from "The Colbert Report" that lampoons 2010s conservative media figures like Bill O'Reilly and Glenn Beck. He brought back his popular "The Word" segment, with the word of the day being "Shhhhhh!"

Jon Stewart, who usually hosts "The Daily Show" on Mondays, hosted a special Thursday episode mocking ABC's decision. The episode opened with a "government-approved" introduction, with Stewart promoted as "your patriotically obedient host."

TDS's take on Kimmel's suspension strongly resembled state-run broadcasts under autocratic regimes. The set and backdrop were golden, a reference to Trump's love of gold-plated architecture, artwork, and decorations.

Stewart gave a sarcastically fawning and overly complimentary recap of Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom.

"You may call it 'free speech' in jolly-old England, but in America, we have a little something called the First Amendment," Stewart said.

Stewart then joked about Trump criticizing Kimmel's ratings as the reason for his suspension, saying that a "Talent-o-Meter" determines if someone can have free speech.

"It tells the President when a performer's 'T.Q.' — talent quotient, measured mostly by niceness to the President — goes below a certain level, at which point the FCC must be notified to threaten the acquisition prospects for billion-dollar mergers of network affiliates," Stewart said. "These affiliates are then asked to give ultimatums to the even-larger mega-corporation that controls the flow of state-approved content, or the FCC can just choose to threaten those licenses directly. It's basic science. Read your Constitution."

The joke referenced Nexstar Media Group's planned $6.2 billion merger with TEGNA. The massive local TV news acquisition needs FCC approval, and Nexstar pressured ABC to pull Kimmel's show.

Stewart also pointed out many instances when Trump and Republican voices celebrated political violence against Democrats, especially when Paul Pelosi was beaten with a hammer inside his home in October 2022.

"He has a fractured skull, Mr. President, but thank you for asking," Stewart said. "Your kindness is only outshined by your manliness."

The show's correspondents also appeared in suits and "MAGA red" ties matching President Trump's typical look, standing inside the "DonaldHam LincTrump Monument and Casino."

Stewart asked the comedy team if Trump is stifling free speech.

"Of course not, Jon," they said in unison. "Americans are free to express any opinion we want. To suggest otherwise is laughable. We are a nation of diverse perspectives and we are not afraid to be different."

Ronny Chieng briefly broke character to say that you have to praise a dictator like a toddler.

"We love you, Donald!" Chieng sarcastically shouted. "You did so good! You get all your poopy in your potty!"

"I couldn't have said it any differently without, of course, getting into trouble," Stewart replied.

Stewart and the correspondents ended the segment by singing a song pledging their loyalty to Trump.

On his "Late Night" show, Seth Meyers took a similarly sarcastic approach.

"I’ve always admired and respected Mr. Trump," he deadpanned. "A visionary, an innovator, a great President, an even better golfer. If you've ever seen me say anything negative about him, that’s just AI."

During his "A Closer Look" segment, Meyers gave his support to Kimmel.

"May I just say, it is a privilege and an honor to call Jimmy Kimmel my friend in the same way that it's a privilege and honor to do this show every night," said Meyers. "I wake up every day, I count my blessings that I live in a country that at least purports to value freedom of speech, and we're going to keep doing our show the way we’ve always done it with enthusiasm and integrity."

On NBC's "Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon said he hopes Kimmel comes back, calling him "a decent, funny, and loving guy."

"To be honest with you all, I don't know what’s going on, and no one does," Fallon said.

Meyers and Fallon appear to be the administration's next late-night targets, according to Trump's post on his social media platform Truth Social that celebrated Kimmel's suspension.

"That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC," Trump wrote. "Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!"

Former President Barack Obama also blasted ABC's decision to sideline Kimmel as appeasement of Trump.

"After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like," Obama posted on Facebook.

Union leaders in the entertainment industry also denounced Kimmel's suspension.

"Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on," SAG-AFTRA said. "Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed. The decision to suspend airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone's freedoms."

Many conservatives have praised ABC's move, calling it an example of facing consequences, not "cancel culture."

"Jimmy Kimmel is free to speak his mind," Fox News host Will Cain wrote on social media. "He has no right or guarantee to do so on ABC. This isn’t about “comedy”nor free speech…this is about consequences."

Kimmel is reportedly considering cutting ties with ABC. His show has been on the Disney-owned network since January 2003.

ABC has put reruns of "Celebrity Family Feud" in Kimmel's timeslot.

