Mostly Cloudy 56°

SHARE

Last Full-Size Kmart Store In US, Located In NY, Set To Close: Here's Where, When

The nation's last remaining full-size Kmart discount department store is just weeks away from permanently closing, according to a new report.

Kmart in Bridgehampton.

Kmart in Bridgehampton.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The New York store, located on Long Island, will close on Sunday, Oct. 20, a store employee told NBC affiliate WJAR in Providence on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The store is in Bridgehampton on Montauk Highway (Route 27).

A smaller format store in Miami, Florida remains open, the report said.

Kmart operated around 2,500 stores at its peak in the early 90s, according to government filings. It merged with Sears in 2005.

Earlier remaining full-size Kmart stores -- both located in New Jersey (in Westwood, and Avenel) -- have closed.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE